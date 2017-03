ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Plus-size clothing is a multi-billion dollar business as bigger girls and women look for clothes that fit without sacrificing fashion.

Sydney’s Closet, a local, family-owned company, is looking for plus-sized models to showcase their stylish outfits by hosting a casting call on March 19.

Sydney’s Closet president Phyllis Brasch Librach visits Fox 2 News to discuss the casting call.