ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Kenrick’s is known for its select meats. On St. Patrick’s Day, it’s a one-stop-shop to get corned beef and all the Irish sides. Kenrick’s corned beef comes from a secret family recipe that has been passed down through generations. Steve Weinman and Mike the Butcher are here from Kenrick’s Meats and Catering to talk St. Patrick’s Day foods.