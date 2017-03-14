Victims of Perryville tornado in need of drinking water, basic essentials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRYVILLE, MO (KTVI) – The killer tornado slammed into Perryville, Missouri two weeks ago and is still on the minds of the residents in Perry County.

It looked as if a bomb exploded just hours after the big twister twisted trees and destroyed homes. One man was killed and several injured on that late night in February.

Neighborhoods are still cleaning up tornado debris and carting it away, but the memories will not fade quickly for people like 86-year-old Melvin Kline and his wife, Dorothy. Their home is uninhabitable.

The couple shopped at the tornado distribution center which is packed with donated goods. In fact, too many, there are two warehouses also packed that could fill this makeshift store three times over.

The mayor is grateful for everyone's kindness from across the state and country. But he says victims really need cash for items they need to purchase, that can't be donated.

Meanwhile the county emergency operation director says he`s looking at a long-term recovery, that he expects to be a two-year process. That's fairly fast compared to other natural disasters.

Again, people here are thankful for all the donations. But as we've seen after many disasters cash can be a better gift for the victims if you want to help.

If you want to donate to the tornado relief fund, you can do so here.