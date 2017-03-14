Watch live: ‘Significant changes’ for April the giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe continues to have “significant changes” as she gets closer to giving birth to her fourth calf, officials at Animal Adventure Park said.

“Her back end has become significantly larger and relaxed, motion and pulsing in this area has been noted, and discharge has been observed,” officials said on Facebook on Monday night.

“Ladies and gentlemen — we are close. We are still not confirming active labor, but will state all physical signs are headed in the right direction.”