× Woman charged in 2015 Wells Goodfellow murder

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 20-year-old woman in connection with a May 2015 murder in a north city neighborhood.

According to Leah Freeman, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the murder took place just before 11:30 p.m. on May 12, 2015 in the 3100 block of Goodfellow Boulevard, just across the street from Barrett Brothers Park.

Officers found the victim, 20-year-old Markus Jones, lying dead in the street with gunshot wounds to the chest and lower back, Freeman said. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots then saw Jones stumble into the street and collapse.

Following an investigation, police arrested two suspects for the murder. Prosecutors charged 23-year-old Darryon Rowell and 20-year-old Erick Ivory in April 2016. Rowell had previously been charged for robbing a pair of teenagers at gunpoint in December 2015. In that case, Rowell and two accomplices took a cellphone and two hoverboards from the teens.

Meanwhile, prosecutors charged Dominique Williams on March 13 with second-degree murder and receiving stolen property in connection with Jones’ death. Williams remains jailed on a $500,000 cash-only bond.