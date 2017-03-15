12-year-old shot, killed in south St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- St. Louis homicide detectives are investigating the late night shooting death of a 12-year-old in south St. Louis. It happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Michigan Avenue near Cherokee Street.

Officers were later called to a home on Lexington Avenue in north St. Louis where a 7-year-old was brought in for questioning by child advocates.

Several adults are also being questioned about what happened.

This is a developing story.