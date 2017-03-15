Black dogs less likely to be adopted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Black dogs are more likely to be passed over in shelters and rescue, regardless of their breed. In fact, many of our black dogs have been with us for over a year!

That`s 365+ days of waiting for their forever homes.

Jamie Case with Gateway Pet Guardians says these dogs are amazing pets, just waiting to be discovered! "We feel that March is a lucky month for our black dogs,"

Throughout the month, the company is discounting the adoption fees of thirteen lucky dogs by $50! These "lucky dogs" promise to be everything in a dog you are looking for, and more!

To learn more visit: gatewaypets.com