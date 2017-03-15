Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for THURSDAY March 16, 2017

We are ready to get on the temperature see-saw once again as the strong northwest flow shuts down and moves to the east…bringing a break in the intense March cold…still cold out the door in the morning on Thursday…a few snow flurries possible first thing in the morning…lots of clouds with us all day long…warmer in the afternoon as the southerly flow opens up…low to mid 50’s for the afternoon. Clouds Thursday night and clouds Friday…with limited rain showers…but expect a few showers…warm showers at times….60’s… The weekend is quiet and dry…think highs in the 50’s lows in the upper 30’s…more rain…warm showers returning for monday…well into the 60’s…see-saw it is