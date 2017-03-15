× Ex-Missouri teacher accused of sex misconduct with student

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A former suburban Kansas City, Missouri, high school teacher from China is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a female student.

Jackson County prosecutors on Wednesday charged 25-year-old Zhiyang Ji with two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy.

Court documents allege Lee’s Summit school officials reported that a teacher was in a sexual relationship with a student, with the February misconduct also involving the two exchanging nude photos.

An investigator says in court documents that Ji told police he has been living in the United States for the past five years and is in the U.S. on a work visa from China. Ji started teaching Chinese in the Lee’s Summit school system last August.

Online court records don’t show whether Ji has an attorney to speak on his behalf.