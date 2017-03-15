× German flight diverted to St. Louis; 192 passengers deplane

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – A flight from Germany made an unscheduled landing at St. Louis Lambert Airport Wednesday afternoon. The Condor airlines 767 was travelling from Frankfurt when a fuel leak was reported.

The plan landed safely in St. Louis. All 192 passengers have been taken off of the flight and are now going through international customs at Lambert.

Condor does not fly out of St. Louis. It is not clear if the plane will stay at the airport for repairs or if the passengers will board another airplane and continue to their destination.

It is not clear where the flight was headed to at this point. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.