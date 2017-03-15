Making sure the homeless have a place to stay on cold nights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – With temperatures dipping into the teens for the next couple of nights, the City of St. Louis is making sure people in need have a warm place to stay.

As part of its winter outreach program, the Biddle House, which opened in August, is expecting to be full.

It accommodates 185 people, mostly single men, but they aren't turning anyone away. The shelter provides at least a hundred beds.

The winter outreach program has been operating for 21 days and has filled over 1,200 shelter beds. Anyone who shows up in the next few cold nights will be provided assistance in finding the correct shelter to stay in.

"Tonight we will increase our outreach efforts along with shelter capacity within the City of St. Louis,” said Irene Agustin, Homeless Services Division for the City of St. Louis. “In order to do that, we work with non-profits like St. Patrick's Center and Peter and Paul Community Services and St. Louis winter outreach and various nonprofits that are able to open up shelter bed capacity, so that if anyone needs that tonight, we are able to accommodate them."

Biddle House is also setting up cots to accommodate those in need. Anyone looking for shelter can call the St. Louis helpline at 314-802-5444.