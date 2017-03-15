New threat against JCC same day as hearing for bomb threats suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - The case of a St. Louis man accused of cyberstalking and making bomb threats against Jewish Community Centers across the country is being transferred to New York City. Juan Thompson will no longer be a part of the federal justice scene here in St. Louis.

His hearing Wednesday lasted only a few minutes. Thompson, 31, had traded in street clothes for jailhouse orange and he was shackled. He’s been held without bond since his arrest.

Thompson told the judge he was indeed Juan Thompson and after little discussion it was decided he would be transferred to New York for the legal proceedings because that was where he was initially charged.

Court documents indicate Thompson made the bomb threats as part of a plot to harass and frame his ex-girlfriend, who lived in New York. Just hours before the hearing, someone phoned in a bomb threat to the Jewish Community Center in Creve Coeur.

It was the second bomb threat this year. Federal agents and local police from several agencies brought in at least five bomb sniffing dogs to check out the campus. Nothing was found and the all clear was given. It was almost two months ago when the JCC received a bomb threat on January 18.

The JCC in St. Louis was one of five Jewish Community Centers in the country to be targeted by bomb threats Wednesday.

One official said since the beginning of the year there have been more than 100 bomb threats to Jewish organizations nationwide.