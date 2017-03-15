Rapper Meek Mill charged with assault at St. Louis Lambert International Airport

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Rapper Meek Mill (aka Robert Rihmeek Williams) was involved in an incident at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

According to TMZ, Meek Mill was charged with misdemeanor assault Wednesday afternoon, follow an altercation with an airport employee who was seeking to get a photo of Mill’s.

Airport police were called the scene where Mill’s and two airport employees were given summonses to appear in court in lieu of arrest.

TMZ reports Mill’s is on probation for weapons and drug conviction.