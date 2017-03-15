× Report: Leadership changes afoot in Missouri’s prison system

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A newspaper reports that Missouri’s governor and the state prison system’s new prisons chief are making sweeping leadership changes in the corrections department.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the move by Republican Gov. Eric Greitens’ administration comes amid a sexual harassment scandal that has cost state taxpayers millions of dollars in legal fees.

The newspaper says documents it has obtained show that Greitens and Missouri Department of Corrections Director Anne Precythe have replaced a number of top administrators in the state’s central office. That’s in addition to leadership changes in some of the state’s 21 prisons.

Precythe’s first two months on the job have been dominated by reports of widespread sexual harassment of female prison guards. That’s resulted in millions of dollars in legal payouts by the state.

