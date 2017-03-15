× Saint Louis University’s med school gets 2 years probation

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Saint Louis University’s medical school is on probation after an accrediting agency found what it called multiple curriculum gaps and inadequate policies.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the school remains accredited but has two years to fix roughly 20 action items identified as non-compliant by the Liaison Committee on Medical Education.

In a letter last month to Saint Louis University’s president, the accrediting group cited a “constellation of standards with which the school is out of compliance.” The group said that “has compromised the quality of the medical education program.”

The medical school’s dean, Dr. Kevin Behrns, said he will launch a remediation plan that addresses all of the issues cited by the accrediting group.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch