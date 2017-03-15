St. Charles trolley returns to service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO (KTVI) – Beginning Wednesday, St. Charles is bringing back its free trolley for those who haven't been to the area in awhile. There's plenty to see near the trolley, including the historic part of town and all the new growth in the area.

After a seven-year break, people can once again ride the St. Charles Trolley and check out historic Main Street as well as the new growth at Streets of St. Charles.

“Visitors, through research, have been loud and clear this is what they want, so we are bringing it to them,” said Joe Ward, director of the Greater St. Charles Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The trolley is free, fun, and full of stops. It’s a 30-minute loop with nine stops in all, so you can get on anywhere, but the Convention Center at Embassy Suites is a great place to start.

“It goes from there to the streets of St. Charles. We have a new Drury Inn going in there,” Ward said. “Then it goes to the Ameristar, then to historic Main Street, the country suites, and then here to the visitors bureau right here.”

From there it hits a few more stops in downtown before a pit stop at Bass Pro Shop and then back to the convention center.

“We want it to be convenient for all our visitors, so if you are at a stop and you’re here two minutes after trolley, you really only have to wait 28 or so minutes for it to come back,” Ward said.

While historic St. Charles has 200 years of history to take in, Ward said the new construction is the perfect blend of old and new becoming a regional go to place.

“Now we have two hotels, multiple restaurants, AMC Theater, great boom for (the) region, not just St. Charles. We find lots of people from St. Louis braving the mighty river to visit us,” Ward said.

The trolley is open Monday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.