Washington University needs participants for new Alzheimer’s study

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-There is no cure for Alzheimer’s disease. As the search continues, many believe that engaging in in brain stimulating activities like card games, cross word puzzles or learning a new language will slow mental decline.

Now Washington University has another theory to study. “What`s good for the heart is good for the brain.”

Geriatric Specialist, Dr. Ellen Binder visits FOX 2 to put out a request for study participants.

The school is looking for:

Adults 60-85 years old

Have high blood pressure – can be on medication

Have concerns about memory or a parent or sibling with a diagnosis of dementia

Are willing to undergo aerobic exercise and/or medication management for blood pressure and cholesterol for 2 years.

Participants who quality will be assigned to 1 of 4 study groups:

1. A supervised exercise program at a local fitness facility close to your home- (moderate to vigorous training based on fitness level)

2. A prescription drug program – A study physician will intensively manage blood pressure and cholesterol by prescribing commonly used blood pressure and cholesterol medications…

3. A combination of both the supervised exercise and prescription drug program

4. A home exercise program.

Exercise fees and study medications are provided at no cost.