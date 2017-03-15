Washington University needs participants for new Alzheimer’s study

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-There is no cure for Alzheimer’s disease. As the search continues, many believe that engaging in in brain stimulating activities like card games, cross word puzzles or learning a new language will slow mental decline.
Now Washington University has another theory to study. “What`s good for the heart is good for the brain.”
Geriatric Specialist, Dr. Ellen Binder visits FOX 2 to put out a request for study participants.
The school is looking for:
- Adults 60-85 years old
- Have high blood pressure – can be on medication
- Have concerns about memory or a parent or sibling with a diagnosis of dementia
- Are willing to undergo aerobic exercise and/or medication management for blood pressure and cholesterol for 2 years.
Participants who quality will be assigned to 1 of 4 study groups:
1. A supervised exercise program at a local fitness facility close to your home- (moderate to vigorous training based on fitness level)
2. A prescription drug program – A study physician will intensively manage blood pressure and cholesterol by prescribing commonly used blood pressure and cholesterol medications…
3. A combination of both the supervised exercise and prescription drug program
4. A home exercise program.
Exercise fees and study medications are provided at no cost.