Watch live video: April the giraffe, ‘At the end of her pregnancy’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Millions are waiting for April the Giraffe to give birth. She is currently riding out a snowstorm in a pen with the father of her 4th calf. Animal Adventure Park posted an encouraging update to Facebook Tuesday night. They say that signs show that April is in the end of her pregnancy.

Animal Adventure Park posted this update to their Facebook page Wednesday: “April is doing what she does best, and waiting, and we are thankful! April and Oliver are doing well in their heated barn, while 2-3′ of snow encapsulate the property. All other stock is sheltered in place and comfortable. April’s condition remains the same as days prior, for which we are thankful.”

The Zoo posted this update Tuesday night:

“We remain in a holding pattern. No significant change from this morning or last night, though all signs are still present – suggesting we are at the end of the pregnancy. Slight discharge, swelling, pulsing, etc. Keepers reported that baby is very active this evening. April remains in STELLAr (did you get that snowstorm joke) condition. We remain under the attack of Snowstorm Stella. All animals are safe and comfortable, keepers remain on site this evening to continue to ensure proper conditions. Procedures are in place to get the necessary individuals to the site should April begin to birth”

An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.