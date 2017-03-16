Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for FRIDAY March 17, 2017

Happy St. Pats day everyone…There is a weak weather system on the way…lots of clouds and scattered showers and thundershowers for Friday…the focus on the morning…then slow clearing mid to late afternoon….today will be on the warm side with highs reaching into the 60’s…the deep March cold goes away! The weekend is quiet and dry…think highs in the 50’s lows in the upper 30’s…I can’t rule out a few spot showers first thing in the morning on Sunday…but a much better shot of rain late Sunday night. Monday and into Monday evening…rather warm again on Monday with a pop well into the 60’s to near 70 degrees…cooler and clearing on Tuesday…bet on more see-saw temperatures.