Ducks Top Blues 2-1

The Blues five game losing streak ended Wednesday night in Anaheim when the Ducks beat St. Louis 2-1. Rickard Rakell scored in the first period to give the Ducks the early 1-0 lead. Ryan Getzlaf scored a shorthanded goal in the second period for the Ducks to give them a 2-0 cushion. The Blues finally broke Ducks goalie Jonathan Bernier’s shutout big when Ivan Barbashev scored in the third period. But that’s all the Blues would get.

The Blues five game road trip continues with game three tomorrow in San Jose against the Sharks.