× Person of interest in Glen Carbon fatal fire found dead in lake

MADISON COUNTY, IL (KTVI) – A woman named as a person of interest in a fatal house fire in Glen Carbon has been found dead.

The body of Cristy Campbell was found shortly before 11:15 a.m. at Silver Lake in Highland, Illinois.

Police began searching for the 32-year-old after an adult was found dead at a two-story home on Dogwood Lane. Multiple children were inside of the home at the time.

Ranging in age from infancy to teens, all six children are safe and with family members.

Around the same time, an infant was located inside of a vehicle that went into Highland Silver Lake.

Highland paramedic Todd Zobrist arrived at the scene, swam out to the vehicle, and retrieved the child from the vehicle. Zobrist got the child onto the roof of the vehicle and began performing CPR. The child, a 3-month-old, was then taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities located Campbell’s body approximately 400 feet away from the submerged vehicle near the dam.

Campbell is believed to be the infant’s mother, along with the six children in Glen Carbon.

The children are said to be in the custody of the Illinois Department of Family Services.

The deceased adult is believed to be her estranged husband.

Related stories:

Infant hospitalized after vehicle goes into lake near Highland

One dead in Glen Carbon house fire; multiple children safe

Person of Interest named in Glen Carbon fatal house fire

Body found at Silver Lake in Highland