Lafayette student aids in rescue of Manatee in Florida

MARCO ISLAND, FL (KTVI) - The Oberlin family was staying near Marco Island for a Spring Break trip when they went on an Everglades trip. On their way back, they saw a police boat and a Manatee research boat tending to an animal. The crew pointed to Ryan Oberlin, a Lafayette student and asked if he could help with the rescue.

Between 20 to 40 people were involved in the rescue of the Manatee.

The Manatee was taken to Tampa for rehab.

The family plans to return to St. Louis Sunday..