Missouri woman admits leading mail theft scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Federal prosecutors say a 29-year-old Springfield woman admitted she led a scheme that stole mail from at least 40 people in three counties.

Lisa Beatrice Gee pleaded guilty Wednesday to passing a forged check, credit card fraud and stealing mail.

When she was arrested in March, Gee had mail stolen by her or others who she directed from people in Greene, Christian and Polk Counties. She used checks, credit cards, Social Security cards and personal identification cards from the stolen mail for personal transactions. She also forged a check, deposited into a person’s account and then withdrew the money through ATMs.

Her sentencing date has not been scheduled.