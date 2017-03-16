× Mizzou Hires Cuonzo Martin

The Missouri Tigers and athletic director Jim Sterk acted quickly to replace fired head basketball coach Kim Anderson. Less than a week after Anderson was relieved of his duties, the Tigers have a new head coach. Former Cal coach Cuonzo Martin, a native of East St. Louis, IL will be the next basketball leader at Mizzou the school announced on Wednesday. Martin’s deal is believed to be a seven year deal, worth $21 million. That would make Cuonzo Martin the highest paid basketball coach in Missouri history. Martin spent the last three seasons as head coach at California. Prior to Cal, Martin was the head coach at Tennessee and Missouri State. Martin is know for his excellent recruiting and winning percentage. In nine years as a head coach, he has won at least 20 games in six of those year.

Mizzou will hold a press conference this coming Monday, March 20th at 4:00 PM at Mizzou Arena to formally introduce Cuonzo Martin as the 19th head coach in Missouri basketball history.