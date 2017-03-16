SSM Health Medical Minute: SIDS Education Preventing Deaths

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - More than 3,500 babies in the U.S. die suddenly and unexpectedly every year while sleeping, often due to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) or accidental deaths from suffocation or strangulation. What advice do experts from SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Hospital have to protect babies and ensure SAFE sleep?

-ABC’s of Safe Sleep – Babies should sleep Alone, on their Back, and in a Crib or Pack-n-Play…add the D for Don’t Smoke when pregnant or around babies. This goes for nap time and night time.

-Use a firm, flat mattress with a snugly fitted sheet

-No blankets, pillows, sheepskins, bumpers, stuffed animals…nothing soft or fluffy

-Only baby in the crib – he/she is cute enough!

-Dress your baby for warmth, no need to use blankets.

-Room sharing is recommended (first 6 months), not bed sharing.

-Babies should never sleep on an adult bed, on a couch or chair, or with others. Babies should not sleep in swings, boppy pillows, car seats (unless in the car) or bouncy chairs.

-Consider using a pacifier.

-Do not let your baby get too hot.

-Breastfeeding reduces the risk of SIDS and sleep related infant death.

-Avoid products that claim to reduce the risk of SIDS.

-Make sure baby gets tummy time when awake.

-Safe sleep is evidence based, we know from the statistics that fewer babies have died since Back to Sleep was initiated in the mid 90’s…a reduction of over 50%.

