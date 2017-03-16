SSM Health Medical Minute: SIDS Education Preventing Deaths

-ABC’s of Safe Sleep – Babies should sleep Alone, on their Back, and in a Crib or Pack-n-Play…add the D for Don’t Smoke when pregnant or around babies. This goes for nap time and night time.
-Use a firm, flat mattress with a snugly fitted sheet
-No blankets, pillows, sheepskins, bumpers, stuffed animals…nothing soft or fluffy
-Only baby in the crib – he/she is cute enough!
-Dress your baby for warmth, no need to use blankets.
-Room sharing is recommended (first 6 months), not bed sharing.
-Babies should never sleep on an adult bed, on a couch or chair, or with others. Babies should not sleep in swings, boppy pillows, car seats (unless in the car) or bouncy chairs.
-Consider using a pacifier.
-Do not let your baby get too hot.
-Breastfeeding reduces the risk of SIDS and sleep related infant death.
-Avoid products that claim to reduce the risk of SIDS.
-Make sure baby gets tummy time when awake.
-Safe sleep is evidence based, we know from the statistics that fewer babies have died since Back to Sleep was initiated in the mid 90’s…a reduction of over 50%.