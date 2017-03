Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO (KTVI)-The St. Charles County prosecutor plans an announcement at 3:30 p.m. on recent developments in the Pam Hupp murder case.

Hupp is accused in the murder of Louis Gumpenberger as part of an elaborate plot linked to another murder in 2011.

Her trial is scheduled for October.

In February, Hupp's lawyer asked the court to bring in jurors from another county. Prosecutors insist there's a large enough jury pool in St. Charles County to find jurors who are not biased.