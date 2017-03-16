Students at Harris Stowe engage with talented women making a mark in the world

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The President’s Lecture Series at Harris Stowe State University is underway. Students engaged with some remarkable women Wednesday night who are making their mark in the world. Stephanie Rawlings Blake, the former mayor of Baltimore and Presiding Secretary of the Democratic National Convention, Tara Setmayer, Republican Strategist and Michele Thornton, Senior Vice President of Black Entertainment Television made up a distinguished panel. They discussed a number of issues, including the importance of education and the future of historically black colleges and universities.

Dr. Dwaun Warmack, President of Harris Stowe State University started the lecture series to help enlighten and empower students.