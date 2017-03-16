× U of Illinois aid amendment to be introduced in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The University of Illinois says a proposal will be introduced in the state Legislature that would provide at least $170 million in financial aid.

University of Illinois President Tim Killeen announced the Invest in Illinois, or Triple I, proposal on Wednesday. He says it would provide the money over five years with the goal of keeping Illinois high school graduates in state for college and stem a growing loss of students to out-of-state schools.

The university says the measure will be introduced as an amendment to a measure already pending in Springfield that involves university funding.

The university says that in 2015, 45 percent of high school students who graduated in Illinois and were bound for college went to schools out of state.

That number was 29 percent in 2002.