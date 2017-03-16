Infant hospitalized after vehicle goes into lake near Highland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, IL (KTVI)- Police are investigating after a vehicle went into a lake in Madison County. The accident happened shortly before 6 a.m. at Highland Silver Lake near Illinois Route 143.

A passerby saw the vehicle and immediately called for help.

Emergency crews performed CPR on an infant, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The child's condition is unknown at the time. Officials say no one else was rescued.

The sport-utility has been pulled out of the lake.

Authorities are working to confirm the the identity of the child. The vehicle's owner is also unknown.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.