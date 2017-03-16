Watch live: Zoo keepers ‘on edge’ after April the giraffe’s active night

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Millions are waiting for April the Giraffe to give birth. She is currently riding out a snowstorm in a pen with the father of her 4th calf. Animal Adventure Park posted an encouraging update to Facebook Thursday morning. They saw some behavior that had them, “on edge.”

Animal Adventure Park posted this update to Facebook Thursday morning:

“What a long evening! Many of you were up with us around 1:30 am EST and the following hours, and witnessed some very interesting behavior that had us on edge. Though, this morning, all has seemed to settle. We will continue to watch and monitor throughout the day.”

The Zoo posted this update to Facebook Wednesday night:

“What a day! Staff has finally been able to return to their homes, rest their heads, and relax. We return tomorrow to continue to dig out – with a little help from our friends!

April has thankfully, continued to remain in current condition. Vet report today suggests we should begin watching for a shift in calf position/and belly carry from low to back. This would suggest movement into place for birthing.”

Animal Adventure Park held the question and answer session Thursday:

An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.