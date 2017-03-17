Apartment manager indicted for stealing rent payments from tenants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – An area property manager was charged for allegedly stealing rent money from hundreds of tenants, keeping it for herself, and then sending those tenants eviction notices for not paying up.

A federal grand jury has indicted 32-year-old Jasmine Outlaw for fraud.

She's the former assistant property manager at Lucas Hunt Village Apartments in north St. Louis.

Federal court documents show she started her scheme in 2014. Outlaw “requested tenants of Lucas Hunt to submit all rent payments to her and to make all money orders payable to her.” She'd then deposit the money orders into her personal bank and use the money for her own personal benefit “and proceed to evict tenants from Lucas Hunt while knowing she had actually stolen these tenants rent payments and that these tenants had indeed paid their rent in full and in a timely manner.”

At the schemes peak in 2016, the apartments filed 355 cases against tenants for not paying rent. That's compared to 89 cases in 2013, the year before the scheme began.

Outlaw has not been yet been arraigned.

Fox 2 News discovered Outlaw was sued in the City of St. Louis last year for not paying her own rent. Rent-A-Center also sued her in 2015 for not paying for her leased furniture.