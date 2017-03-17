Autopsy shows father in fatal Glen Carbon house fire was shot in the head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, IL (KTVI) - The Madison County Coroner has completed autopsies on two bodies after a woman's body was found Thursday in a lake and a man's body was found after a house fire. They say that Justin Campbell, 37, died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head. Cristy Campbell, 32, was found submerged vehicle at Silver Lake. No bullet was recovered from the home. A gun was found with her body.

Investigators are trying to determine who owns the weapon. Carbon monoxide testing will be performed to determine if Justin Campbell suffered from any smoke inhalation from the ensuing structure fire.

The Coroner's office says that Cristy Campbell's preliminary cause of death is environmental exposure and drowning. She was pronounced dead on March 16, 2017 at 12:16 p.m. Her youngest child was in the car in the lake and was rescued from the frigid water.

The fire broke out early Thursday morning on Dogwood Lane in Glen Carbon, Illinois. The Campbell's children ran out of the home for help during the fire. Firefighters discovered a man's body inside of the house. The four children ran to a nearby Walmart for help.

Cristy Campbell lived in the house. Officials say she drove away in an SUV with her three-month-old son. The SUV ended up partially submerged in Silver Lake in Highland, Illinois. A paramedic rescued the child. Campbell's body was discovered in the lake a short time later.

Court records indicate Campbell and her husband had a troubled relationship, filing for divorce twice. Glen Carbon police had been to the home 50 times in seven years, sometimes for domestic problems and 9-1-1 hangups.

Now the community is coming together to help the seven surviving children, who are now with relatives. Fundraisers are already planned to support the children.

The Edwardsville Little Tigers football team and the Edwardsville Wrestling Club are collecting donations of clothes, shoes, toys and money for the children.

It will be held at the Tiger Country Building from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, March 17th.