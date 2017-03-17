Blues beat Sharks, 4-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals to give him 34 on the season and Zach Sanford added his first since joining St. Louis to help the Blues complete a regular season sweep of the San Jose Sharks with a 4-1 victory on Thursday night.

Scottie Upshall also scored and Carter Hutton made 19 saves as the Blues bounced back from a 2-1 loss the previous night in Anaheim with a crucial win over the team that beat them in the Western Conference final last season.

St. Louis remained two points behind Nashville for third place in the Central Division and four points up on Los Angeles for the second wild-card spot.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic scored the lone goal for the Sharks. Aaron Dell made 32 saves.