Community rallies around surviving Glen Carbon children with donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, IL (KTVI) – The community outpouring for the seven children in Glen Carbon who are left without a mother and father has been tremendous.

On Friday, the Glen Carbon Walmart store had been collecting toys, books, clothes, and other necessities that will be given to the children.

Store employees also stood outside of the store collecting money from customers.

"The community cares about them," said assistant store manager Melinda Maple, "and each of us cares about their well-being and we want to see them thrive and we want to see them do well and we are going to do everything that we can to make sure they are being taken care of."

A few miles away at Edwardsville High School, the Little Tigers Football and Edwardsville Wrestling clubs also set up donation boxes to collect items. It's something that many in the community said is a duty and wouldn't think twice about.

"We want to be there to show them that it's not just about the tragic loss," said football club president Eddie Lowry. "It's about people coming behind them and we are going to support them and that people are good at heart."

There was no shortage of parents, grandparents, and kids doing their part to show their support.

"Having three kids, especially an 8-month-old, I just can't imagine what they are going through," said Sean McMeen, a father of three, "but coming out here and just supporting the organizations and the community is just unbelievable and it's what I expect from this area."

The store will continue taking donations through the weekend.

To make a monetary donation, visit www.littletigers.com.