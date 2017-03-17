Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for THE WEEKEND March 18-19, 2017

A pretty nice weekend on the way…cooler than Friday but nice…the deep March cold goes away!but will be chilly to cold at night. The weekend is quiet and dry…think highs in the 50’s lows in the upper 30’s…I can’t rule out a few spot showers first thing in the morning on Sunday..but much of the day looks fine…slightly warmer..a much better shot of rain late Sunday night. Monday and into Monday evening…rather warm again on Monday with a pop well into the 60’s to near 70 degrees…cooler and clearing on Tuesday…bet on more see-saw temperatures…the next 5 to 7 days.