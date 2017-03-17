How to make the best of your tax refund

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- It`s tax season and people are just starting to receive their refund checks. Most financial experts would tell you to save the refund, but there is a right way and wrong way to go about it.

Peter Lazaroff from Plancorp discusses options for saving your refund.

Peter says most people look at their refund as “free money” and spend it. Also, that save it simply leave it in their checking and but earn anything.

He says those who get refunds should contribute to an emergency fund, pay down debt.

He also encourages people to apply it to a long-term goal like paying investing for retirement.