ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Are you feeling lucky? If you’ve been watching the stock market you may be. Stocks closed up again yesterday.

Travis Freeman with Four Seasons Financial Education has more on how long this stock market may continue to rise and what it means for your investments. He says that, “The most important tip I can give everyone is to keep your emotions out of your decisions.”

More information: https://fsfe.com/