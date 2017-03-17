× KPLR 11 to broadcast 10 Saint Louis FC soccer games in 2017

ST. LOUIS, MO – KPLR 11 will be the local home for ten Saint Louis Football Club games this season.

“We are entering the next phase of growth for Saint Louis FC,” said Patrick Barry, STLFC President. “A local broadcast television package was at the top of our priority list heading into the 2017 season. We can now bring St. Louis’ soccer team to St. Louis households on a much larger scale than ever before. We appreciate the partnership with KPLR 11 and look forward to ten great matches on television in the St. Louis market.”

“KPLR 11 has a rich history of broadcasting local sports, and we’re thrilled to present the first local television broadcast of Saint Louis FC soccer in St. Louis,” said Kurt Krueger, VP/Station Manager/Director of Sales, FOX 2 & KPLR 11. “The popularity of soccer in St. Louis is remarkable, and it’s time to give this sport some well-deserved recognition and exposure,” added Krueger.

Saint Louis FC is beginning their third season in the United Soccer League (USL) and first season under new head coach and former Major League Soccer MVP and U.S. Men’s Soccer National Team player, Predrag (Preki) Radosavljevic. The team plays at Toyota Stadium in Fenton, Missouri and averages over 5,000 fans every home game.

“Being on KPLR for the 2017 season is a great opportunity to help showcase to the growing base of soccer fans and supporters here in St. Louis the level of play that exists in the USL,” said Jeremy Alumbaugh, STLFC Vice-President & General Manager. “Not only are there strong clubs in this league, but top-level players and high-quality of play, and this partnership with KPLR 11 will give even more people the chance to watch these soccer talents on the field.”

The Saturday night broadcast dates and times for the matches are as follows: