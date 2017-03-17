× Man struck on Market Street at 14th in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- An accident reconstruction team is investigating after a person was struck by a vehicle Friday morning in downtown St. Louis. The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Market Street at 14th.

Police say a the victim is a white male in his 60s. He was taken to the hospital where he’s listed in unstable condition.

The driver stayed at the scene.

There is no further information at this time.

