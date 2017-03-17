Mississippi river divides area Catholics eating meat on St. Patrick’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Today marks the 3rd Fish Fry Friday of the season with 3 more to go. Unique this year is the fact that St. Patrick's Day coincides with Friday during lent, a day when Catholics are suppose to abstain from eating meat. The last time that happened was in 2006.

So are corned beef and cabbage completely off the menu this holiday? It all depends on which side of the river you live on. Catholics east of the river may eat the traditional spread on this Irish holiday as Bishop Braxton has issued a general dispensation. But for those west of the river, dispensation must have been requested and granted through Archbishop Carlson on a special case-by-case basis.

While St. Pius is not serving corned beef and cabbage tonight, they do have their traditional spread of cod and catfish plus one element that makes their fish fry different- guests are served on china!

Fish Fry Friday at St. Pius runs from 4:00-7:30 PM now through the rest of lent. The cost is $9 for a full plate or $5 for a half plate. Plates include a choice of fried cod, baked cod, or fried catfish and a choice of 3 sides plus dessert.