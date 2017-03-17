× Monsanto buildings appear on commercial realty site; company says it’s an accident

CREVE COEUR, MO (KTVI) – Agribusiness giant Monsanto denied rumors Friday that it was selling multiple buildings at its Creve Coeur campus after the buildings were discovered on a commercial realty site.

The listing on Commercial Café shows nearly all of the buildings along Lindbergh Boulevard for sale. The buildings are separated into two groups: those on the east side of Lindbergh and buildings on the west side of the highway.

Daphne Dorsey, a Monsanto spokeswoman, said the buildings were not for sale and any listings indicating as such were incorrect.

The company issued the following statement Friday afternoon: