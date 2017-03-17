Police ramp up drunk driving patrols on St. Patrick`s Day evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, MO (KTVI) – With St. Patrick's Day falling on a Friday, law enforcement officers stepped up DUI patrols in order to keep the streets safe.

Police cruisers throughout the area will be circling the highways and back roads well into the early morning hours looking for drivers whose luck may have celebrated too much on St. Patrick's Day.

The Creve Coeur Police Department is conducting a “saturation patrol,” meaning a group of officers are out on roads that are solely focused on looking for impaired drivers.

They are not the only department with extra officers out on the road looking for drunk drivers. St. Louis County police are also doing a saturation patrol.

Creve Coeur Police Lt. Jeff Hartman said they see the most drunk drivers on the roads during the weekends, so by adding in a holiday, they are expecting to have a very busy night.