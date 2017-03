Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – About 20,000 visitors flocked to Scottrade Center Friday as the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championship got underway.

The event means anywhere from $13 million to $15 million in tourist spending for the weekend.

The St. Louis Sports Commission estimates wrestling fans will spend approximately $200 a day while in the city.

The evening session of competition starts at 7 p.m., while the championships rounds are Saturday at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.