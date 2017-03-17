St. Louis police recieve LGBTQ sensitivity training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - City police are working to better serve LGBTQ crime victims. Officers are now taking unique sensitivity training.

Some members of the LGBTQ community think twice about calling police when they need help out of fear of how they will be

treated. To improve relations, every officer on the St. Louis Police force is going through LGBTQ sensitivity training. This includes learning the proper language to help crime victims.

This new training is vastly different from the first documented gay sensitivity training officers went through . Members of the LGBTQ community say it's desperately needed.

Chief Sam Dotson has already completed the training. Now the goal is to train every officer within the next few weeks.