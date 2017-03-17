State representative wants new drivers tested on ‘pull over’ procedures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A local state representative wants to make it mandatory for people to learn what they should do when pulled over by police in order to get their driver’s license.

Do you remember the first time you were pulled over by a police officer? Did you know the proper procedure? Missouri State Representative Gretchen Bangert (D-Florissant) wants to make it mandatory for new drivers to learn.

“I would like to have it as part of a driving test. Not part of a driving course. Very few schools offer courses at this point in time,” she said.

When an officer pulls over a car, they don't know who they are dealing with or what might happen. So anything that can make that encounter less tense, the better for both sides.

“I talked to my constituents and they thought it was a great idea,” Bangert said. “They never thought about telling their kids what to do if they were pulled over.”

Illinois recently passed a similar law to this; other states are looking at it as well. On Thursday, Rep. Bangert had a high schooler at the capitol tell her this law would be great.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol likes the idea and thinks it would work well if people watched a video on how to act if pulled over.

“If you're tense and uptight, the police officer might be tense, so the situation might not be as calm as if you knew what to do.”

House Speaker Todd Richardson told Rep. Bangert her bill would be referred to committee soon after spring break and then maybe to the floor.