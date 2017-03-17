Watch live: April the pregnant giraffe’s ‘posturing’ keeping staff busy

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park say that the giraffe’s pregnancy is moving along. They say that she is “posturing” a bit which is keeping them on their toes.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

Animal Adventure Park posted this update to their Facebook page Thursday:

“Keeper report is increased swelling in the backend and significant baby kicks from within. Vet reports all is well and no reason for concern. April is posturing quite a bit which is keeping us on our toes! We will see what the weekend brings.

Today was spent digging paths for keepers to access exhibits, for animals to access watering stations and more yard space, and clearing roadways for fuel deliveries etc. We have to thank the handful of individuals that assisted in this process. Thank you for making our animals lives better, and keeper work -a touch easier under the conditions. Tomorrow I encourage you to offer a random act of kindness. Pay it forward as they say! I know I am. Here are a few shots from the park and what Stella left behind.”

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.