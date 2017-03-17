Watch LIVE Video: Annual Hibernian St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dogtown

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- The 34th Annual ancient order of Herbernian’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dogtown steps off this afternoon. Bars and restaurants in Dogtown are ready for the huge influx of people to the area!

The Hibernians have sponsored the parade every year since 1984. This year’s march features 90 floats and marching units.

Because of construction in Forest Park, the parade will form up on Oakland Avenue, which will be closed starting at 9:30 a.m.

The parade begins at 12:30 p.m. at Tamm and Oakland and heads south on Tamm to Manchester.