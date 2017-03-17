× Woman in Silver Lake was rescued infant’s mom

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A woman found dead in a lake near St. Louis where an infant was rescued hours earlier has been identified as the child’s mother.

The coroner in Madison County, Illinois, released the information Friday as investigators try to untangle the events that preceded the death of 32-year-old Cristy Lynn Campbell.

A fire broke out at her home around 5:15 a.m. Thursday in nearby Glen Carbon, Illinois. Six children escaped, but an adult died.

Coroner Steve Nonn says an autopsy will be conducted Friday to positively identify the person killed in the fire. Campbell’s estranged husband, 37-year-old Justin Campbell, is unaccounted for.

About 15 minutes later, an SUV was spotted driving into Silver Lake, about 16 miles away in Highland, Illinois. A paramedic found Campbell’s 3-month-old son in the car and saved him.