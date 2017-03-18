Allen, Blues shut out Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) _ Jake Allen stopped 31 shots for his fourth shutout of the season to lead the playoff-contending St. Louis Blues to a 3-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.

Scottie Upshall, Alex Pietrangelo and David Perron scored to help the Blues win for the seventh time in eight games overall and beat the Coyotes for the ninth straight time. It was St. Louis’ fifth shutout since Feb. 2.

Allen improved to 6-0-0 in his career vs. the Coyotes and earned his 15th career shutout. He stopped Teemu Pulkkinnen’s breakaway shot at 12:23 of the second period to keep the Coyoes scoreless.

The Coyotes failed to earn a point from a game for the first time since a March 5 loss to Carolina. Mike Smith stopped 37 shots.