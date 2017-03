× Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, March 17, 2017

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, March 17, 2017.

Segment One features highlights of the Missouri Class 5 Boys and Girls semi-final playoff basketball games at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, MO.

(Boys): Webster Groves 58 - Kickapoo 57

(Boys): Lee's Summit West 74- Chaminade 69

(Girls): Lee's Summit 48 - St. Joseph's 44

(Girls): Kirkwood 60 - Rock Bridge 56 (2 OT's)

Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone show features a preview of the Missouri Class 4 Boys and Girls Championship basketball games tomorrow at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, MO. The Vashon boys play Bolivar while the Incarnate Word girls play St. Pius X for state titles.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate and Earl Austin Jr. of Prep Hoops Missouri break down the Class 5 basketball action they saw tonight at Mizzou Arena and preview tomorrow's championship games.